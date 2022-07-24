After falling short in their previous four attempts, the Cosafa nation finally emerged as winners of the tournament

South Africa's captain Refiloe Jane has described the successful Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) journey as the most humbling and emotional experience for her.

Banyana Banyana, after a 2-1 victory - lifted the Wafcon title for the first time courtesy of Hilda Magaia’s quick goals against Morocco on Saturday in Rabat.

"It was a humbling experience, and an emotional one, when you look at the journey that we have travelled as Banyana Banyana," Refiloe told BBC Africa Sport.

"To finally get to this point meant a lot for everyone. When the final whistle went out, I was crying. It was the most humbling and emotional experience.

"I don't think I've ever cried so much after a football match - that goes to show our journey, everything that we had to go through and things have finally come together."

The midfielder also said the reality that they are African champions is yet to sink in; "Honestly, it has not yet dawned on us that we are African champions," she said, as quoted by CafOnline.

"This feels like a dream to us. I know that eventually, when we sit down, we shall realize that it is actually true. When we look back at the journey, it is going to be a tough one.

"When I lifted the trophy, there was so much going through my mind. This is big for South Africa, for women’s football."

The star was also moved by the unity and support shown by the public throughout the 14th edition of Wafcon.

"I cannot wait to get back home. They have been supporting us since day one," she added.

"We saw a united South Africa. It is something that we had hoped for. We wanted to bring hope and bring back smiles to South Africans. We are grateful for the support that they have shown to us."

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who kept three clean sheets in six games, walked away with the goalkeeper of the year award.

"In 2018, I was watching from the bench and I told myself that I want to play next time. As a team, we have worked hard to achieve this and this means so much," Dlamini stated.

After they had lost in the 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018 finals, South Africa finally lifted the trophy and were named the national team of the year, as well as the fair play team.