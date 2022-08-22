Awaziem scores, concedes penalty as HNK Hajduk Split defeat NK Lokomotiva

The 25-year-old Super Eagle turned from hero to villain after opening his goal account at Stadion Poljud

Nigeria international Chidozie Awaziem scored and then gave away a penalty as HNK Hajduk Split defeated NK Lokomotiva 2-1 in the Croatian Football League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old defender, who joined Hajduk on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Boavista, opened his goal account in the 33rd minute before Lukas Grgic made it 2-0 in the 39th minute.

However, the visiting side pulled a goal back in the 79th minute courtesy of forward Sandro Kulenovic in the fixture at Stadion Poljud.

After a balanced affair in the opening exchanges, it was Hajduk, who took the lead when Awaziem, who was lurking inside the box, met a cross from Josip Elez before sneaking it past goalkeeper Nikola Cavlina.

Six minutes later, Grgic doubled their lead when he latched onto a through ball from Dario Melnjak to score with his right foot to the bottom left corner. Hajduk went into the half-time break leading 2-0.

In the second period, Lokomotiva threatened a comeback when the Super Eagle committed a foul on the advancing Marko Vranjkovic and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Kulenovic stepped up to make no mistake by sending Lovre Kalinic the wrong way. Despite Lokomotiva attacking to get something from the game, Hajduk held on to clinch their third win of the campaign.

Awaziem featured for the entire 90 minutes and the win helped Hajduk to move third on the 10-team table with nine points from four matches. Dinamo Zagreb are topping the chart with 16 points from six matches while Slaven Belupo are second with 11 points.

Awaziem and Hajduk will turn their focus to the Europa Conference League where they are scheduled to take on Spanish side Villarreal in the return leg of the play-off fixture at Stadion Poljud on Thursday.

Villarreal are carrying a 4-2 advantage from the first meeting at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.