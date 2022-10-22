Austin FC vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The MLS Cup playoffs continue this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as Austin FC welcome FC Dallas to face them at Q2 Stadium. The Texan outfit just missed out on top spot in the Western Conference, but have started their postseason campaign in strong form.

It is sudden death all the way now though, and in this Texan derby, their visitors will be hellbent on blocking their path through to the conference final.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Austin vs Dallas date & kick-off time

Game: Austin FC vs FC Dallas Date: October 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Austin vs Dallas on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN.

In the UK, viewers can watch the game on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Austin squad & team news

It was a hairy first week tie for Austin, who were forced all the way through to a penalty shootout by Real Salt Lake, edging them after a 2-2 draw in the end.

They'll hope for an easier path this time around, and can take some solace that their rivals were pushed all the way too last time out.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Las, Tarbell Defenders Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio Midfielders Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Martins, Wolff, Rigoni Forwards Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Corozo, Urruti

Dallas squad and team news

Dallas arrive for a Texan derby fresh from their own brush with penalties, having just edged Minnesota thanks to Wil Trapp's miss.

They will be even more up for this tie given who they face however, and only a fool would write off their chances.