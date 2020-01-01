Austin Ejide: I can never shut the door on the Super Eagles

The 35-year-old believes he still has all it takes to help the three-time African champions attain success

Austin Ejide has spoken of his fine form for Israeli club Hapoel Hadera and hopes to get a recall for the Nigeria national team.

The goalkeeper has 34 caps for the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2001 against Namibia and last featured for the West Africans in 2014.

The former Hapoel Be'er Sheva man has played 21 times for ‎Sharon Mimer’s men this season, helping them to sixth spot in the Israeli Premier League table.

Ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leon, the 35-year-old believes he has all it takes to help Gernot Rohr’s men, notwithstanding his age.

"I know the situation in Nigeria. I get positive remarks in Israel and being rated highly could be something that will pave the way," Ejide told BBC Sport.

"I've kept nine clean sheets this season and we all know that goalkeepers always get better with age.

"I've also been following the Eagles and I believe that with my consistent performances in Israel, there is every chance it opens the door to the possibilities of another call-up.

"I can never shut the international door to play for Nigeria again, I believe I have what it takes to get another chance.

"At 46, Essam El-Hadary still played a major tournament for Egypt and I can hopefully follow in that footsteps.

"I keep focusing on club football here, the more I do well, then I will continue to retain that hope of playing for my country again.”

Ejide was the first-choice goalkeeper at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of Vincent Enyeama under coach Berti Vogts.