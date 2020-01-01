Aurier backs Tottenham Hotspur to win trophies under ‘best manager’ Mourinho

The Ivory Coast international has rated the Portuguese tactician high and believed his side are poised to win silverware

Serge Aurier has backed Tottenham Hotspur to win trophies under Jose Mourinho, whom he described as the best manager in the world.

The Portuguese tactician enjoyed success at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, winning many trophies.

Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November after agreeing to a deal which will keep him at Spurs until the end of 2022/23 season.

Ivory Coast international Aurier hopes his side can finish in top four in the Premier League as well as win titles under the guidance of the Portuguese tactician before the end of the season.

“For me, yes, he is in the three best managers in the world because he has won so many trophies,” Aurier told the Telegraph.

“When you win so many trophies with different teams, I think you are the best. He has won so many trophies and everyone wants to follow this way.

“When the big manager comes in and you see his CV and it’s win, win, win, win, of course in the players’ minds something changes.

“When he speaks, maybe it’s good or maybe it’s bad but you know he wins trophies and maybe, yes, it’s this way you need to follow.

“I think everyone knows what the gaffer wants and where we want to go. And maybe after this season we get a trophy, maybe the FA Cup and we also need to work hard to get to the top four.”

Aurier regrets his mistakes during his time in France with Paris Saint-Germain, where he assaulted a police officer and insulted manager Laurent Blanc and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Of course, I regret my mistakes because it is not me,” he continued.

“My family, when we talked about this, they said ‘it’s not you’. They said they couldn’t understand because it wasn’t me. Now I know to be careful.

“I made mistakes because I was young, now I’m better, I have a daughter and my life has changed. In England, people are only interested in my football and it’s better for me.

“I am from Paris and when you are from Paris and you play for Paris, it’s not very good because you have your good friends, your bad friends and you put them all in the same bag.

"You don’t want to leave your friends because then they say ‘ah this guy has changed’. It’s very difficult to work seriously. Here, I’m ok. I have good friends and I don’t go out too much.”

Tottenham take on Watford on Saturday without star forward Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko, who are still injured.

“We lost the best striker in the League. When we play with Harry it’s easy because he scores a lot of goals," Aurier added.

"Now it’s very difficult for the team because the manager wants to change something, use new tactics and we need to adapt quickly.”

Article continues below

Aurier has enjoyed more playing time this season, having made 17 Premier League appearances.