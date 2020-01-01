Aurelle Awona: Cameroon defender signs for Madrid CFF

The Indomitable Lionesses defender has completed her transfer to the Spanish side after passing her medicals and agreeing on terms

Spanish Primera Iberdrola club Madrid CFF have completed the signing of Cameroon defender Aurelle Awona on an 18-month deal.

Awona, who was born in Cameroon but raised in France becomes the last African to move to Spain after parting ways with French top-flight side Dijon following an 18-month campaign this January.

The 26-year-old completed her transfer from Dijon, where she featured in seven matches this season following a successful medical and agreeing to personal terms early this week.

OFFICIAL: Cameroon defender Marie Awona becomes the latest African to move to Spain, after signing an 18-month deal with @MadridCFF from French side Dijon. Awona, 26, is now the third Cameroonian to play in the #PrimeraIberdrola after Rassia Feudjio and Michaela Abam. #Transfer pic.twitter.com/lrAP4vBaTU — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) January 30, 2020

The former France youth international represented the Indomitable Lionesses at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France and starred in four matches as they reached the Round of 16.

She is Madrid's ninth signing this January after South Korea's Jang Sel-gi, Nigeria's Rita Chikwelu, Norway's Ingrid Moe, Spain's Irene, USA's Amanda Frisbie and the Brazil trio of Geyse, Antônia and Valeria.

The arrival of the former Le Mens and AJC Soyaux defender underscores the ambition of Oscar Fernandez's team to finish the Primera Iberdrola on a high.

The Madrid based outfit has recovered their winning mentality courtesy of their January signings, having recorded victories in their last two matches against Athletic Club and Espanyol.

Awona is now the third Cameroonian to join a Spanish side after Rassia Feudjio to Real Betis and Michaela Abam to Tenerife and also swells the number of Africans in the Spanish top-flight to 21.

Madrid sources informed Goal that if her paperwork is sorted, she could make her debut for her new club when they host Oshinachi Ohale's Tacon in the Madrid derby on Sunday.