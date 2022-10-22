Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a frustrating evening while Kalidou Koulibaly was not involved as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Machester United.

Aubameyang struggled alone in Chelsea’s attack

Gabon forward not heavily involved against Man Utd

33-year-old substituted after the toothless display

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang played for 74 minutes but he had no shot on target at the time he came off for Christian Pulisic, having missed the only chance that fell his way in the first half.

The former Gabon captain found himself with a great opportunity in the 39th minute after the United defence misjudged a pass and he unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, which went just wide of the left post.

Senegal defender Koulibaly, meanwhile, was not in the matchday squad, and it was not clear if it was to do with a knee problem Chelsea coach Graham Potter had talked about after the Brentford game on Wednesday or whether it was tactical.

The contest witnessed late goals from Jorginho, who scored from the penalty spot, before Casemiro levelled deep into stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang had failed to score in his last two games, having found the target in three straight matches before that, but he was ineffective against United as he cut a lonely figure up front.

He was constantly watched by United defender Lisandro Martinez who rarely gave him room, having started as the only striker in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The striker had 19 touches of the ball, managing a 44 per cent pass accuracy after four of his nine went through while he delivered only one cross. Aubameyang was more effective defensively as he won two of his three ground duels and made one interception.

Meanwhile, Koulibaly had been part of a Chelsea defence that put together five straight clean sheets before Saturday’s encounter.

ALL EYES ON: Given the magnitude of the game, focus was on Aubameyang who was coming up against Martinez and Raphael Varane who had kept Harry Kane at bay as the Red Devils beat Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, and the former Arsenal captain found the going tough.

THE VERDICT: The 33-year-old is yet to find a good understating with Chelsea’s other offensive players given he rarely dropped deep when his side was out of possession while his link-up play with Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling was not impressive.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have a date with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, a game ‘Auba’ will hope to make an impact in after providing an assist in the reverse fixture, before Potter takes his new side to his former employers Brighton and Hove Albion next Saturday.