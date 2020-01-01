‘Aubameyang sounds like he’s leaving Arsenal’ – Rio Ferdinand

The 30-year-old Gabonese was the difference in the Gunners' cup triumph over Chelsea on Saturday

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has asserted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future doesn’t seem to be with Arsenal, even after the Gabon striker lifted the FA Cup for the first time on Saturday.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man scored twice as the Gunners edged past Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley for a record-extending 14th cup crown.

Aubameyang has a year left on his existing deal and there has been no indication he is keen to commit to new terms, even though coach Mikel Arteta has been positive that he will sign.

More teams

When quizzed after the game, Auba, as he has done in time past, didn’t give a definitive answer.

“I’m really not thinking about this. I just want to enjoy this with the guys and take the trophy," he told BT Sport.

"I think we deserved the win. Everyone gave their best today for the team and yeah, we deserve it. The journey has been long but today we’re enjoying this great game."

This response prompted Ferdinand to think Aubameyang isn’t focused on staying at Arsenal, believing the FA Cup triumph would have been a perfect opportunity for him to announce his commitment.

“I think he's [Aubameyang] gone from that reaction. He's already decided,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"I'm going to enjoy this with my team-mates" - he sounds like someone who is going elsewhere.

“Arsenal need to do all they can to keep him. He was unbelievable. But the Arsenal fans adore him. Is he going to find that elsewhere in his career?

"I feel there have definitely been negotiations or he’s already decided I’m going to go.

"I’m going to enjoy this moment with my team-mates and I don’t want to talk about my future.

"From my own perspective if I’m committed to the club and I know I’m staying this is a moment for me to say I’m going to sort it out it’s not done yet but I will try and get it sorted out here guys."

Former Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson was of the opinion that Aubameyang will definitely want to leave Arsenal, citing his desire to want to win bigger trophies like the Premier League and playing in the Champions League, which Johnson doesn’t believe Arsenal can win in the next four years.

"Yeah I think you're right [he'll want Champions League football]," Johnson told Stadium Astro.

“I think there's two different equations - if you're Arsenal Football Club you have to do anything possible to keep hold of him.

"As Aubameyang, he's 30, and Arsenal aren't winning the league in the next four years. That's a fact, they're miles away from it. So in four years' time, Aubameyang is not going to be the same player.

"For him personally, if he wants to win trophies - it sounds silly after them winning the FA Cup of course, but trophies like the league or playing in the Champions League then of course he needs to move on.

"But he seems to enjoy his football there, and these strikers are hard to come by.

"If you want to go and buy a striker now that's going to get you 20 goals a season, you're talking £100million.

"Arsenal have that player so as a club they need to do all they can to keep him. Liverpool would take him, City would take him, United would take him - everyone would take him.

Article continues below

"For him personally he might look elsewhere but he does seem to enjoy the lads and he does seem to enjoy Arsenal Football Club so maybe he will stay."

Aubameyang ends the season with 29 goals in 44 competitive matches, 22 of those coming in the Premier League which was one short of Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy of Leicester City.

Overall, he has 70 goals in 109 outings since joining Arsenal in January 2018.