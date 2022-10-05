Aubameyang scores first Champions League goal for Fofana's Chelsea in AC Milan defeat

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his maiden Uefa Champions League goal for Chelsea as the Blues subdued AC Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang scored Chelsea’s second goal

His first UCL goal for the Blues

Cote d’Ivoire prospect Fofana also on song

WHAT HAPPENED? Wesley Fofana gave the Blues a well-deserved lead in the 24th minute after tucking home an assist from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Four minutes before the hour mark, the former Gabon international doubled the lead for Graham Potter’s men. Fikayo Tomori failed to clear Reece James’ cross, leaving the 33-year-old to finish past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu. Six minutes later, James completed the victory to hand the two-time European champions their first victory in the 2022-23 competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After coming from behind to silence Crystal Palace 2-1 over the weekend, Potter’s men pulled off another splendid result in Europe. At first, the home fans were panicky for a while but Raheem Sterling and co. showed their flexibility once again with a strong attacking display to extend their unbeaten run to three.

ALL EYES ON: Aubameyang endured a barrage of criticisms following a slow start to life in West London. Against the Italians, however, he showed why is the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Before he was replaced in the 65th minute by Conor Gallagher, the former Arsenal skipper accounted for one shot, one key pass, 21 touches, 17 passes and a passing accuracy of 76.5 per cent.

THE MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Aubameyang is the son of former Gabon international footballer Pierre Aubameyang and younger half-brother of Catilina and Willy, who have both played for Milan's youth teams.

THE VERDICT:

Chelsea fans are proud to have Auba.

Potter has turned Chelsea's fortunes around

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will look to pick up another win on October 8 when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge.