‘Aubameyang past his best years’ – Gabon star under fire by fans after Barcelona defeat
Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again come under heavy criticism from fans after Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 La Liga defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
It was Alvaro Garcia’s goal just seven minutes into the league clash at Camp Nou that helped the Red Sashes defeat the Catalans and hand them a second straight top-flight defeat at home having been beaten by Cadiz 1-0 last Monday.
Barcelona have now lost three matches in a row on home soil – since they had lost 3-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The result has left many Barcelona fans taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction at the performance of Aubameyang, who was signed from Arsenal in January.
Aubameyang - who has managed nine La Liga goals - was substituted for Luuk de Jong in the 71st minute.
Below is how fans commented on the player on Twitter after his latest display.
Another set of supporters have questioned Aubameyang’s first touch when receiving the ball insisting he “can’t always get it right.”
Meanwhile, another supporter has compared the Gabon star to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford while another said he was not a team player.
Elsewhere, another fan has opined that Aubameyang’s style of play can only fit in Italy's Serie A and not in Spain while another has blamed the player's struggles on Xavi's tactics.
Do you agree that Aubameyang has poor ball control and needs to work on it? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.