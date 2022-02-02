Aubameyang: Nigeria great Adepoju welcomes ex-Arsenal captain to Barcelona

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has sent a welcome message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his move to Barcelona.

The Gabon international joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer having left Premier League outfit Arsenal.

The arrival of the 2015 African Player of the Year in Xavi’s team has drawn contrasting views from the football world as he links up with Dani Alves, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay at Camp Nou.

His arrival has not gone unnoticed by the La Liga ambassador and former Nigeria midfielder.

“Welcome to the best league in the world Aubameyang,” Adepoju tweeted.

The African star had 18 months left on his contract with the Gunners but has not featured since early December having been displaced from the squad by manager Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach.

With his departure to Spain imminent, the 32-year-old penned an emotional farewell message to North London supporters on his Instagram page.

"To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me,” he wrote.

"Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

"I have always been 100% focused and committed to doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

"I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba."

The striker will wear jersey no. 25 as he hopes to win laurels with the 26-time Spanish elite division kings.

Aubameyang signed his first professional contract with AC Milan – however, he was loaned to Dijon, Lille and AS Monaco to get regular playing time.

After spending two seasons at Saint-Etienne, he was snapped up by Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. There he scored 141 goals to earn his reputation as one of the sharpest shooters in Europe, topping the Bundesliga goalscoring charts in 2017 with 31 goals.

The Gabonese could make his Barca debut when they face Atletico Madrid on February 6 in a league match.