Aubameyang is not the 'main man' for Chelsea anymore - Pulis

The former Stoke City coach believes the forward's powers are on the decline and he will have to settle for a squad role under Graham Potter

Havertz started ahead of Aubameyang against Bournemouth

Auba came on in the 82nd minute but made little impact

Pulis feels the Gabonese star is on the decline

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Aubameyang started from the bench as the Blues secured a 2-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter preferred Kai Havertz ahead of Aubameyang, and the German international did not disappoint as he scored the opener before Mason Mount curled in the second for maximum points.

The decision not to start Aubameyang has caught the attention of the 64-year-old Pulis, who insists the ex-Gabon international is on the decline.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “When you are perceived to be a top-four Premier League club, you need depth,” the former Stoke City boss told Amazon Prime as quoted by BBC.

“I really do think they bought Aubameyang as cover more than anything else. He has gone from being that good to dropping just over the top of the hill now. He will come on and score goals. I’m sure he’ll add something during the season, but he’s not the main man anymore."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Though he was introduced in the 82nd minute for Christian Pulisic, Aubameyang did not make any impact for the Blues.

Since moving to Chelsea from La Liga outfit Barcelona at the start of the season, the former Arsenal and Borrusia Dortmund forward has managed six appearances and scored one Premier League goal.

He opened his account in the 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace on October 1. Last season, he managed 17 Primera División appearances for Barcelona, scored 11 goals, and provided one assist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? He will hope to be involved when Chelsea visit the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.