‘Aubameyang is a killer’ – Villarreal’s Emery wary of Arsenal star’s threat

The Yellow Submarine take on the Gunners in the Europa League and the tactician claimed it would be difficult to stop the Gabon international

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has tagged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a ‘killer’ ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game against Arsenal.

The Yellow Submarine head to England for Thursday’s semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniards hold the advantage after a 2-1 victory over the Gunners at the Estadio de la Ceramica – needing a draw to reach the competition’s final for the first time.

Emery, 49, cited the danger the Gabon international represent in Mikel Arteta’s side, claiming that it would be very difficult to stop when at ‘top level.

“Aubameyang is a killer. He was he is he always will be,” Emery told media per Football.London ahead of Thursday game.

“Aubameyang is there to work, to defend the team and do everything for the team.

“When he performs at the top level it’s going to be very difficult to stop. Like Xhaka I think he’s a great person and behind the great person a great footballer.”

On how his team feels ahead of Thursday’s cracker, the tactician stated that his men are going to be ready for whatever comes their way in England.

“Well, we are at a very beautiful moment it’s a very beautiful moment for us we have been working throughout the year trying to build on confidence results and objectives and in the Europa League we’ve had quite a solid path so far,” he continued.

“We are facing the game tomorrow along the same lines. We are going to keep building on what we did last 90 minutes.

“We are ahead 2-1 but that doesn’t change anything. We are going to try to be ready for whatever comes.

“It’s true as for experience all I know is the end is good. What's really nice is to go along the whole way, the key moments in certain ties and in certain matches. Knowing how to suffer etc. It’s a whole process and that’s what we’re living now.”

Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze is expected to be on parade when hostilities commence, however, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Juan Foyth has been ruled out.

The winner on aggregate will lock horn against Manchester United or AS Roma in the final scheduled for May 26 at the Stadium Miejski, Gdansk.