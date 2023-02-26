Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back! Chelsea forward's exile ends as he's named on bench for Tottenham clash

Chelsea have recalled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their matchday squad for the first time since the end of the January window.

Striker back in Potter's plans

Has endured a testing time with Blues

Faces fierce competition for places

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang has been named among the substitutes for Chelsea's Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Arsenal striker had been frozen out by Graham Potter after the club sanctioned an unprecedented spending spree in the mid-season window – despite being signed for £12 million ($14m) in September of 2022.

Owner Todd Boehly gave the green light for a whopping £323m ($386m) to be spent on the Chelsea squad in January, with Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke among the attacking signings. Aubameyang has not featured for the club since the 0-0 draw at Liverpool on January 21 and was left at home for the Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund last week after being omitted from the Blues' European squad.

Aubameyang was even pictured playing five-a-side in Milan last week – while wearing his Chelsea No.9 shirt – as it appeared he had tumbled down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? It will be fascinating to see whether Potter summons the Gabon international off the bench. Kai Havertz starts as the central forward at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, backed by Felix, Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech.

Aubameyang has been linked with moves to MLS, Turkey and Serie A, but Potter revealed this week the striker had shown a "good response" to recent struggles.