Aubameyang caged as Barcelona slump against Bebe-less Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano in Sunday’s La Liga outing, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to score.

The Gabon international was the Blaugrana’s hero last time out - scoring the club’s only goal in their slim 1-0 triumph over Real Sociedad.

Article continues below

Against the Red Sashes, he could not replicate that form as Xavi Hernandez’s men bowed to their sixth defeat of the 2021-22 Spanish elite division.

More shortly...