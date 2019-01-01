Aubameyang beats Vardy, Costa to Premier League’s best shot-conversion record

Having scored 45 goals from 178 shots, the Arsenal man tops the English elite division’s shot-conversion charts of the 2010s

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ranked ahead of Jamie Vardy, Diego Costa and Chicharito in the Premier League’s best shot-conversion record of the last decade.

With 45 goals from 178 total shots, the Gabon international boasts a shot conversion rate of 25.3 % according to Opta stats.

Aubameyang joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £60 million and has been an instant hit for the Emirates Stadium outfit.

In his maiden season, he scored 10 times in the English top-flight from 31 shots, before firing home 22 goals from 94 shots in the 2018-19 season to share the Golden Boot with Liverpool’s duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

This term, he is second on the topscorer’s log with 13 goals behind Vardy from 53 shots.

Leicester City’s Vardy is the league's second most efficient player of the decade after finding the net 97 times from 415 shots at a conversion rate of 23.4%.

Mane is the second African in the top ten list with 76 goals from 403 shots at a conversion rate of 18.9% - tied with Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray.

In his first season in England after joining Southampton from Red Bull Salzburg, the Senegalese recorded 10 goals from a staggering 60 shots.

He followed it up with 11 goals from 86 shots for the Saints the next season, while boasting 13 goals from 57 shots in his first season with Liverpool.

In the 2017/2018 season, 10 out of Mane’s 70 shots were on target and last season – where he was tied joint topscorer, he achieved 22 goals from 87 attempts.

Currently, he has scored 10 times from 43 attempts as the Reds lead the English top-flight summit with 55 points from 19 games.

