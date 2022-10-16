Aubameyang's awful stats, Koulibaly booked, Mendy benched but Chelsea defeat Aston Villa

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to impress, Kalidou Koulibaly got booked as Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 2-0 in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Aubameyang started against Aston Villa

Koulibaly came on as a sub and was booked

Mendy was benched yet again for Kepa

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were the better side in the opening exchanges of the Premier League fixture and they took a deserved lead when Mason Mount beat Emiliano Martínez in the sixth minute.

Chelsea continued to search for more goals in the second period and it was Mount who doubled their lead in the 65th minute for maximum points.

HOW DID AUBAMEYANG TURN UP? The 33-year-old former Arsenal captain was handed a start by manager Graham Potter playing as a lone striker supported by Kai Havertz and Mount.

However, he endured a frustrating afternoon since offensively, he accounted for zero shots, managed one key pass, did not win any aerial balls and registered 14 touches only. His passing saw him manage one key pass.

His defensive duties saw him make zero tackles, zero interceptions, zero clearances, no single shot blocked and he did not commit a foul.

He was finally subbed in the 58th minute for Conor Gallagher.

WHAT WAS KOULIBALY'S CONTRIBUTION: The Senegal defender was introduced in the 46th minute for Havertz as Chelsea were still leading 1-0. Offensively, he managed one tackle, two interceptions, four clearances and he made one foul which resulted into a yellow card.

Defensively, he managed one tackle, two interceptions, four clearances and zero blocks. The former Napoli defender made 45 passes which added to 95.6%. He also chipped in with one cross.

WHAT ELSE? Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was an unused sub again with Potter preferring Kepa Arrizabalaga.

DID YOU KNOW? Since losing 2-1 against Southampton on August 30, Chelsea have gone ahead to register four straight wins in the top-flight. After the Southampton defeat, they beat West Ham United 2-1, Crystal Palace 2-1, Wolves 3-0 and now Aston Villa 2-0.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Aubameyang and Koulibaly will hope to play when Chelsea visit Brenford on Thursday at Brenford Community Stadium.