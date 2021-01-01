Aubameyang: Arsenal should have won Burnley game with chances created

The Gabon international's effort was not enough as the Gunners settled for a share of the spoils at Turf Moor

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits Arsenal deserve maximum points after their 1-1 draw with Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The 31-year-old fired Mikel Arteta's men ahead with his sixth-minute opener, but it was cancelled out by Chris Wood who capitalised on Granit Xhaka's blunder six minutes before half-time.

The Gunners struggled to put the ball into the back of the net after the restart at Turf Moor, and they also found themselves on the opposite end of the VAR after a penalty call was overturned.

Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe came off the bench in the 69th minute and he saw his shot deflected by Erik Pieters' hand which instigated calls for a penalty.

Referee Andre Marriner, in his decision, awarded a penalty and showed Pieters a red card, however, both decisions were reversed later after a video review.

After the game, Aubameyang – who was named the Man of the Match – urged the club faithful and his teammates to turn their attention to their Europa League round of 16 clash with Olympiacos on Thursday and the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

“Let’s be honest, VAR on the side, in this game when you produced chances as we did today we should’ve won this game but it is what it is! Let’s move forward, big week coming,” Aubameyang tweeted.

In this Game When you produce chances as we did Today we should won this Game but it is what it is!! Let’s move forward big week coming #COYG — AUBA⚡️ (@Aubameyang7) March 6, 2021

Aubameyang’s effort on Saturday took his tally to eight goals against Burnley – the best he has managed against a Premier League club and the second-highest he has managed against a club in the top five European leagues after Hamburger SV (nine goals).

The Gabonese captain is Arsenal's leading joint-top scorer in the Premier League alongside Alexandre Lacazette with nine goals in 23 matches.

The Gunners remain 10th in the league table with 38 points from 27 matches - eight points from the Europa League qualifying spot.