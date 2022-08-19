Aubameyang: ‘Arsenal fans won’t be happy if Chelsea sign Barcelona striker’ - Parlour

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been linked with a summer move to Stamford Bridge

Retired English football Ray Parlour has claimed Arsenal fans will not be happy if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs for Chelsea.

The Barcelona star has been massively linked with a move back to London and Parlour believes given thatthe Blues and the Gunners are close rivals, the fans of the latter would not be happy if the former Gabon captain moves to Stamford Bridge.

"I don’t think Arsenal fans will be happy. They [Chelsea] are Arsenal rivals and they are going to be competing with and try to get into the top four this season," Parlour told talkSport.

The retired Arsenal midfielder also explained why Chelsea would want to sign Aubameyang.

"But Aubameyang was pushed out and he might still want to play in the Premier League," he continued.

"It’s a no-brainer for Chelsea! [Timo] Werner has gone back to Leipzig, so they are lacking goals, and Aubameyang will definitely score.

"Before he signed the new contract with Arsenal, he was brilliant and he won the FA Cup for Arsenal on his own, so he is going to be a good signing.

"Even if you get him for one season, he can get back and try to prove people wrong. That is what he will be trying to do."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently hinted that they might consider a move for the former Borussia Dortmund forward.

"I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week," Tuchel said.

"You need to have players who challenge for their place and challenge for their minutes. It does not come down only to tactics and team spirit, it's also about the depth of the squad and the challenge.

"As long as the transfer window is open, there are always possibilities. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have."

While responding to the possible Aubameyang move to Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted the Gabon star deserves respect from the Gunners’ supporters.

"I hope he [gets a good reception from Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium] because I think he deserves that," Arteta said.

"There are moments in life, there are moments in your career, and sometimes the trajectory or the objective of each individual is different to the clubs - and you have to respect that."