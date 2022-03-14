Barcelona manager Xavi has described Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as "a gift from heaven" following his impressive start to life in Spain.

Aubameyang has boosted Barcelona’s attacking options with his contribution of six goals in nine matches across all competitions.

He moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer from Arsenal in January and his character both on and off the pitch has earned him commendation.

Aubameyang became the eighth player to score five goals in his first six league matches for Barcelona after grabbing the third goal in their 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Sunday.

“Auba has been a gift from heaven,” Xavi said in a press conference via the Athletic.

“He is a positive player, he has come into the dressing room very well, he adapts well to the team, he creates scoring chances, he scores, he presses, he is a privilege to train.”

Aubameyang will be hoping to help Xavi's men overcome Galatasaray hurdle when they face off in the second leg of their Uefa Europa League fixture on Thursday.

Next up the Blaugrana in La Liga is the Clasico against Real Madrid on March 20, however, Xavi doesn't believe victory at the Santiago Bernabeu will decide the league title.

“Winning LaLiga is very difficult, even if we beat Madrid," he added. "Mainly because Madrid aren't slipping up. They have only lost twice. They would have to drop points four times, so we can't be too optimistic.

"But the sensations are really good. If we can put this intensity into every game then we can compete against anyone. Everyone is enjoying themselves and that can be difficult in modern-day football.

"We improved our ball circulation and added that intensity [that was missing] from Thursday's goalless draw against Galatasaray. The win gives us a lot of confidence."

Barcelona are currently third on the league table with 51 points, 12 points behind Carlo Ancelotti's men.