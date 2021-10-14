Atzori: Osimhen reminds me of a younger Cavani

Gianluca Atzori has stated that Napoli star Victor Osimhen reminds him of Edinson Cavani when he was younger.

After a shaky debut season at Naples due to coronavirus and injury issues, the Nigeria international has been progressing in the 2021-22 campaign.

So far, he boasts seven goals in eight appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s men who currently lead the Serie A table thanks to a perfect start.

Lifted by the African’s impressive goalscoring form, the former Torino and Empoli defender – who is the present manager of Maltese top-flight side Floriana, compared Osimhen with the Uruguay football icon while hoping he enjoys Cavani’s trophy-laden career.

“He started very strongly, and when a striker starts in confidence, usually, he enjoys this throughout the year,” Atzori said on 1 Station Radio, as per Tuttonapoli.net.

“He is physical, and he helps the team a lot and reminds me of the younger Cavani.

“I wish him to continue like this and make the same career as the Matador.”

In a recent interview, Osimhen revealed the inspiration behind his goalscoring form at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"They trust me and stood by me through a tough start last season," the Super Eagles star told BBC Sport Africa .

"The love I enjoy is massive - the club, the city, the supporters and everyone connected to Napoli makes me fly. I play for an incredible club with a huge football history. I only have to focus and give my best all the time.

"Of course I am happy to be among the most expensive African footballers in history.

"I really want to get higher in the colours of Napoli. It was a childhood dream to become a professional footballer. I never knew this transfer or something this huge was going to happen.

"I just wanted to succeed in football, and do well for myself, take good care of my family and my few friends."

Having helped Nigeria in their double-header 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification against the Central African Republic – where he scored one goal at the Japoma Stadium – the former Lille and Wolfsburg striker is expected to lead the Parthenopeans’ attack against Torino on Sunday.