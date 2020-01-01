Atsu’s Newcastle United thumped 4-1 by Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool in ePremier League invitational

The English full-back had the better of the Ghanaian wideman in the FIFA series

Christian Atsu and his Newcastle United team crashed out of the ePremier League invitational after losing 4-1 to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

The 27-yeard-old Ghanaian had seen off Moussa Sissoko's Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the previous round and was clearly aware he needed to be ready for the Reds' big attacking threat.

He gave the Magpies a surprise lead thanks to Allan Saint-Maximin's character in the game. That was going to be the end of his goal action with Alexander-Arnold responding with strikes from himself, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

What a day of #ePremierLeague Invitational quarter-finals action! 🙌



Whose performance did you enjoy most?



Up next: the semi-finals 🔜 pic.twitter.com/7taRlaBCUe — Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2020

Jiangsu Suning midfielder and fellow Ghanaian teammate of Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso, took to Twitter after the game to poke some fun at the former Chelsea man.

"After all the training given to you two days ago you still went out there to disgrace your self and Newcastle," Wakaso joked.

"I told them you don’t know anything. What a disgrace. You see your face. I laugh enter Volta market Christian Atsu. What a day for me. God no be lefty."

Hmmm after all the training given to you 2days ago you still went out there to disgrace your self and @NUFC ah I told them you don’t know anything 😂😂😂😂😂 what a disgrace you see your face 😂😂😂 I laugh enter Volta market @ChristianAtsu20 what a day for me God no be lefty 😂 pic.twitter.com/oq9qxtEYYn — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) April 24, 2020

Other quarter-final results saw Diogo Jota's Wolves - who trashed Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester City 8-2 the day before, bash Lys Mousset's Sheffield United 5-2.

Andre Gomes' Everton lost 4-2 to Raheem Sterling's Manchester City and Dwight McNeil's Burnley had the better of Neal Maupay's Brighton and Hove Albion in a narrow 1-0 win.

Liverpool come up against Manchester City in the first semi-final on Saturday, while Wolves tackle Burnley in the other fixture.