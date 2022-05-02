Atletico players unwilling to give Real Madrid guard of honour: 'We have respect for our fans'

Atletico Madrid duo Jose Gimenez and Jan Oblak have suggested the squad won't be willing to give Real Madrid a guard of honour before their derby clash next weekend.

The Blancos clinched their 35th Liga crown after a 4-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday, wrestling the trophy back from 2020-21 winners Atletico.

Atletico are due to welcome the newly-crowned champions to Wanda Metropolitano on May 8, but Diego Simeone's side may not clap their opponents onto the pitch in keeping with tradition.

What have Atletico said about the guard of honour?

Atletico defender Jose Gimenez told reporters of a potential tribute to their Madrid rivals: "A guard of honour to Real Madrid? We congratulate them, but we have a lot of respect for our fans."

Oblak echoed his team-mates' sentiments, but says the squad will follow whatever protocols the club decides before the game.

"As captain I'm one of those who doesn't like to give or receive the guard of honour," said the Atletico goalkeeper. "The club will decide and we'll do whatever is necessary."

How have Atletico performed this season?

Gimenez and Oblak were both speaking after Atletico's 2-0 loss away at Athletic Club on Sunday, which leaves them only four points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis having played a game more.

Simeone's men have been inconsistent throughout the 2021-22 campaign which is now destined to end without a trophy, and cannot afford to lose to Madrid next week with Champions League qualification in the balance.

