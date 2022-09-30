Atletico Ottawa at Wanderers FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Atlético Ottawa face off with Wanderers FC in a major clash.

It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atlético at Wanderers date & kick-off time

Game: Atlético Ottawa at Wanderers FC Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Atlético at Wanderers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 5 BT Sport App

Atlético squad & team news

Top of the pile with a four-point cushion heading into the weekend, Atletico have played one more game than nearest rivals Forge.

An unbeaten streak stretching back five games though means they remain favourites to finish at the summit.

Position Players Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

Wanderers squad and team news

Last but one and currently held away from the wooden spoon by Edmonton, it has not quite been the season hoped for by Wanderers.

Their role is not yet over though, with the chance to throw a wrench into Ottawa's plans presenting itself this weekend.