Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Valour FC face off with Atletico Ottawa in a crunch encounter.
With just a handful of weeks until the end of the season, there is still plenty at stake for both sides as they look to push on and secure a best possible finish.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Atletico at Valour date & kick-off time
Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
September 18, 2022
9:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET
How to watch Atletico at Valour on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Atletico squad & team news
Tied for top spot with Cavalry - and with a game in hand to boot still - the summit is there for the taking for Ottawa.
They'll need to be on their guard though, with their hosts keen to lock up a top four spot.
Goalkeepers
Melvin, Ingham
Defenders
Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy
Midfielders
Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous
Forwards
Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth
Valour squad and team news
The business end of the season is presenting a rat race for the top four and Valour's fortunes hang in the balance.
They will know that a win will bolster their chances, but it will be hard to come by against their visitors.
Goalkeepers
Sirois, Yesli
Defenders
Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste
Midfielders
Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña
Forwards
Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea