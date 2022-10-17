Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano. The team from Madrid has turned around their league form with four wins from their last five outings. Diego Simeone's men will be looking to make it four league victories in a row in the upcoming midweek fixture.
Rayo find themselves in the tenth place after nine matches. They head into the game against Atletico on the back of a draw and a defeat and will be desperate to pick up points to climb into the top half of the table.
GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, U.S and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Date:
October 18, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 19)
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on TV & live stream online
ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes are showing the game in the United States (US).
The match can be live-streamed on La Liga TV in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 -1 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
UK
NA
La Liga TV
India
Sports 18 -1 SD/HD
Voot Select
Atletico Madrid team news & squad
Atletico will miss Felipe and Marcos Llorente due to injuries. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is also doubtful after he suffered a concussion in the game against Athletic Bilbao.
Antoine Griezmann is expected to be joined by Alvaro Morata in the forward line as Atletico chase their fourth victory in a row in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Grbic; Molina, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Correa, Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic, Iturbe.
Defenders
Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Camara.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri.
Forwards
Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.
Rayo Vallecano team news and squad
Andoni Iraola will be without Ruben de Tomas and Andres Martin who both remain sidelined due to injuries.
Rayo Vallecano are otherwise untroubled by injury concerns and will be hoping to take points away from Atletico on Tuesday.
Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia; Valentin, Lopez; Palazon, Trejo, A Garcia; Falcao
Position
Players
Goalkeepers:
Stole Dimitrievski, Miguel Morro, Diego Lopez
Defenders:
Alejandro Catena, Florian Lejeune, Esteban Saveljich, Mario Suarez, Fran Garcia, Ivan Balliu, Mario Hernandez.
Midfielders:
Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Pathe Ciss, Randy Nteka, Oscar Trejo, Jose Pozo, Alvaro Garcia
Forwards:
Bebe, Isi Palazon, Salvi Sanchez, Lass Bangoura, Radamel Falcao, Andres Martin, Sergio Moreno