Atletico Madrid clash with Athletic Club postponed

Harsh weather conditions in Madrid made it impossible for the visitors to travel to the Spanish capital for Saturday's match

Atletico Madrid's La Liga match against Athletic Club has been postponed.

Athletic were prevented from travelling to the Spanish capital for Saturday's encounter due to a snow storm, forcing officials to call the game off.

"The match that we were supposed to play today against Athletic Club at the Wanda Metropolitano (set for 16:15) has been postponed due to the snowstorm in much of the peninsula," said a statement from Atletico.

"The inclement weather prevented the expedition of the Basque team from traveling to Madrid due to the temporary closure of the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport and, in addition, the travel of our team, referees and club staff to the stadium was not guaranteed to be safe due to the poor condition of the roads in the Community of Madrid.

"Faced with this situation, La Liga has requested this morning the postponement of the meeting to the Professional Competition Committee given the exceptional circumstances caused by inclement weather and the latter has ratified the decision not to play the game today as planned. The new date of the meeting will be announced in the next few days."

Our fixture 🆚 @Athletic_en has been postponed due to the winter snow in Spain.

A statement from Athletic clarified that the plane carrying the squad was forced to turn back to Bilbao after being unable to land in Madrid.

"The Rojiblancos’ flight took off one hour later than planned under the initial assurance that it would be able to land in Madrid," the club added.

"Whilst making the approach to land, after 30 minutes of waiting and without certainty that landing would be possible, the captain recommended returning to Bilbao, where the plane landed safely at 22:00 CET."

The match at the Wanda Metropolitano may not be the only one hit by the extreme weather conditions in Spain.

It has been reported that the clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid could also be in danger. Madrid landed in Pamplona on Friday night after their flight was subject to lengthy delays.

Snow is expected in Pamplona but according to Marca, Osasuna have hired extra staff to clear the pitch if necessary.