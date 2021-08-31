ATK Mohun Bagan set to sign Vinit Rai from Odisha FC

The midfielder will join the green and maroon brigade for the upcoming ISL season...

Vinit Rai is set to join ATK Mohun Bagan from Odisha FC, Goal can confirm.

The midfielder hails from the northeastern state of Assam and honed his skills at the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur from the age of 13. He trained there for four years before signing his first professional contract with I-League side Dempo SC.

He went on to make his I-League debut against East Bengal in the 2014-15 season as the youngest member of the squad under the guidance of then head coach Arthur Papas. He came on as a substitute for Jewel Raja in the 81st minute of the match.

In 2016, Rai signed with ISL side Kerala Blasters and started plying his trade in the Indian Super League (ISL). He made his debut for Blasters on October 1 against NorthEast United.

He then went to play for Minerva Punjab in the 2016 I-League season on loan from Blasters.

In 2017, he was signed by Delhi Dynamos FC. He had a brilliant ISL season and was a vital cog in midfield for the Lions. He played 13 matches and clocked 1150 minutes. With each passing season, he began to grow in stature, and in the previous campaign for Odisha FC he played 16 matches getting 1354 minutes under his belt. He had a passing accuracy of 67.95 per cent and averaged 35.5 passes a game.

With the departure of Pronay Halder from Bagan, the management was looking for a midfielder and Rai fits the billing. However, he will face stiff competition from Deepak Tangri who has already made his debut for the Mariners in the AFC Cup.