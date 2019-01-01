ATK’s Antonio Lopez Habas pleased with 'important' win against Bengaluru FC

The ATK boss was happy to win a 'must-win' tie against Bengaluru FC...

ATK climbed to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a hard-fought win over Bengaluru FC on Christmas day in Kolkata.

David Williams’ world-class strike made the difference as the Kolkata-based club beat the Blues for the second time this season. It was also ATK’s first-ever home win against Bengaluru.

Speaking about the match, ATK boss Antonio Lopez Habas said, “It was a must-win match. ATK never won to BFC at home. I am very happy with the performance, commitment and I congratulate my players for this win. We need time. We are growing every match. The more we play the better we will be. “

Antonio Lopez Habas spoke about the performance of new recruit Armando Sosa who replaced injured Carl McHugh in midfield.

“The team played well. Sosa, Prabir, and everyone played well today. McHugh is an important player but we replaced him with Mandi. Mandi is also not 100 per cent fit. He needs 15 days more. But he played 90 minutes. I am very happy with his contribution. “

Habas was ecstatic after beating a strong team like Bengaluru FC. “Today we played against a fantastic team. It is difficult to win against them. So it is definitely an important win.”

The Spanish boss praised young defender Sumit Rathi who came up from ATK’s youth setup. Habas said, “Sumit Rathi is just 18 years old. He is a fantastic addition. The reserve team is our future. Very happy with the composure he showed and the way he played."

The former Celta Vigo manager also praised Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das who were both live wires on the right flank.

“We are proud of the way Kotal and Prabir played. The win is important for everyone.”