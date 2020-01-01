Antonio Habas: Prabir Das and David Williams were our protagonists

The former Valencia boss was pleased that his team made it into the finals of the ISL…

ATK booked their berth in the Indian Super League (ISL) final after defeating Bengaluru FC 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) in the second leg of their play-off clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

The Kolkata outfit lost the first leg 1-0 in Bengaluru and found themselves trailing after Ashique Kuruniyan put the away side into the lead. However, goals from Roy Krishna and a brace from David Williams sealed the win for ATK as they romped to their third final in six years.

“The team has a fantastic spirit. In the first minutes, we conceded one. We had to believe in ourselves. We were better in general,” said coach Antonio Habas.

More teams

ATK levelled the score 1-1 at half-time and Habas tweaked his formation in order to put Bengaluru under pressure.

“We changed our system at half-time. We started playing in a 4-3-3. I told them to believe at half-time,” said the former FC Pune City coach.

Prabir Das was in inspired form as he provided two assists and was a constant thorn for Nili Perdomo and Sunil Chhetri who struggled to contain the wing-back.

“Prabir and Williams played at a very high level today. When you win, you have protagonists. There were two today. The first goal (by Krishna) was a very difficult one. Prabir was excellent,” said Habas.

The Spanish boss was asked to share his thoughts on Bengaluru FC, who were content with players behind the ball and hit the opposition on counterattacks.

“Bengaluru FC are a strong team. They have good players who can win aerial duels. We played a good match,” said Habas.

ATK face Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on March 14 in the final.