Atalanta star Zapata reveals his favourite Premier League club amid transfer talk

The 30-year-old has been a dependable goalscorer in Serie A in recent years but says he can't rule out a future move to England

Duvan Zapata has found himself linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks, and the Atalanta forward says he could see himself playing in the Premier League one day.

However, rather than the Blues or the Reds, Zapata says he grew up as an Arsenal fan, watching Thierry Henry.

The 30-year-old has registered 14 goals and 12 assists for Atalanta this season, and has been touted as a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland for Chelsea or an extra attacking option for Liverpool.

What has been said?

When asked about a possible summer move, Zapata told the Gazzetta dello Sport: “My future in the Premier League? Never say never in football.

“When I was a kid, I was always watching the Premier League – I was an Arsenal fan! I got up early every weekend to watch their games.

“I was in love with Thierry Henry’s Arsenal. In Colombia, we love the Premier League. Who knows, one day I could play there.”

Could Zapata be available?

While Zapata would likely come cheaper than a global star like Haaland, the Colombia international is a key player for Atalanta and is reported to have a contract until 2023.

There were reports that West Ham had seen a €40 million (£34m/$47m) offer for him turned down in 2019, when Zapata was on loan at Atalanta from Napoli.

The Bergamo side have also already lost one star player this season, with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez having left for Sevilla following a falling-out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

It therefore remains to be seen whether Atalanta would be willing to sanction another departure but Zapata’s goalscoring threat, hold-up ability and powerful physicality mean he could be an ideal fit for the Premier League.

Fourth in Serie A but with teams around them holding games in hand, Atalanta are facing a fight for Champions League qualification this season, which could prove to be significant.

