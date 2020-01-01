Atalanta and Napoli in contact over former Chelsea star Boga, claims agent

The Serie A sides want to sign the winger, according to the Sassuolo player's brother, but his former club could yet buy him back

Jeremie Boga has attracted interest from Atalanta and Napoli, among other European clubs, but the winger's agent is unclear if Chelsea will activate a buy-back clause.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Serie A since joining Sassuolo for £3.5million, including scoring eight goals in the currently suspended 2019-20 campaign.

He had scored four goals in his last six games ahead of the stoppage in play due to the coronavirus outbreak which included scoring a decisive fourth goal in Sassuolo's 4-2 win at home to Roma.

Boga moved to Italy in 2018 after making just one first-team appearance during his time at Chelsea, having spent time out on loan at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City.

The Premier League club reportedly has a €15 million (£13m/$16m) option to sign the player back, though Boga's brother Daniel - who also serves as his agent - is unaware if a return to Stamford Bridge is likely.

Asked in an interview with Calciomercato if Chelsea do not intend to trigger the clause, he replied: "This, at the moment, I can't tell you."

If the Blues decide against a return to England, Boga seemingly has other options on the table - including two of Sassuolo's top-flight rivals in Italy.

Daniel Boga revealed he has held talks with both Napoli and Atalanta - plus "other European clubs" - but there had been no contact yet with Milan, despite speculation they want the forward.

"As far as Milan is concerned, I haven't had any contact with them yet. I don't know if they are really interested in Jeremie," he said. "You have to look at what the sporting project will be, but Milan is a great club. It can always be interesting."

One other Serie A club who are interested in Boga are Roma, who have already spoken to his representatives about a potential move.

The Ivory Coast international has attracted further interest from Premier League clubs Brighton and Everton but he is understood only to be a low priority target for the Merseyside club at this stage.

Sassuolo have resumed training ahead of a possible return to action in Serie A in June. The league has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.