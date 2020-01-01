‘At least he will win trophies!’ – Kenyans react as Wanyama signs for Montreal Impact

The Harambee Stars captain has finally left London for Canada after failing to work his way into Jose Mourinho's plans at Spurs

Kenyans have taken to social media to welcome the decision by Victor Wanyama to ditch Tottenham Hotspur for Montreal Impact.

The Kenyan captain was yet to start in a single match for Spurs under Jose Mourinho this season, and with the African Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up soon, many Kenyans had felt it was time for the player to leave the North London club.

Tottenham confirmed the transfer of the player on their official website by stating: “We have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama.

More teams

“The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane.

Article continues below

“We wish Victor well for the future.”

Below is how Kenyans reacted on the transfer which will see Wanyama play under former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in MLS.

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham Hotspur, Montreal Impact on a free transfer coached by former Arsenal legend Henry Thierry. At least he will win trophies there. All the best. — Gooner_Eurychus🇰🇪™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) March 4, 2020

Glad to hear that our national team captain, Victor Wanyama, has secured a 3-year deal with Montreal Impact in the MLS on a free transfer.



This is great news for the national team because of the upcoming qualifiers.

All the best Big Vic💪🏾.#GameIbambe pic.twitter.com/YKnw8dpPZB — Elijah Ouko (@elijah_ouko) March 4, 2020

We send our best wishes to our National team Captain @VictorWanyama as he joins @impactmontreal💪💪.



All the best in your journey Big Vic 💙

Go shine in the @MLS



All the best 💙💙💪 pic.twitter.com/63UB06S5Lr — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) March 4, 2020

The streets will never forget. At one time the best defensive midfield pairing. Goodluck big Vic @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/KkKIbdhBEa — Malcolm (@malcolmkaminju2) March 4, 2020

Kenya international Victor Wanyama, 28, has signed for 🇨🇦 Montreal Impact from Tottenham Hotspurs.

Wanyama has played only 4 matches for Spurs all season.



BEST OF LUCK CHAMP! pic.twitter.com/OSB1DoAU6d — Kofi Asiedu (@KofiAsiedu_) March 4, 2020

All the best @VictorWanyama as you join @impactmontreal in MLS. Go win trophies! — Cheruiyot arap Koech (@Koecheruiyot) March 4, 2020

@VictorWanyama in new colours after joining Canadian team Montreal Impact from Tottenham on a free transfer. All the best big Vic. pic.twitter.com/3QWT8L3iLC — Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) March 4, 2020

Victor Wanyama will now play under Thierry Henry after his transfer to Montreal Impact.

This is good for him, after last year's unsuccessful transfer to Belgium's Champions League side Club Brugge. pic.twitter.com/lQyUywoBhg — Evans Bett (@iam_bett) March 4, 2020

Good Morning Kenyans,



The Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama is joining @impactmontreal for the rest of the season. We need to show support. Make Montreal popular in Kenya, buy em @VictorWanyama jersey in plenty. — Ondari Clive (@SirdeClive) March 4, 2020

#VictorWanyama

Kenyans have officially become @impactmontreal Fans after Victor Wanyama move to the side😎we look forward to great performance lad! @VictorWanyama — KOT AMBASSADOR (@Wamai_Njuguna) March 4, 2020

@VictorWanyama wishing you all the best in your new challenge KE🇰🇪 captain. https://t.co/KtkmHG2JJk — @kirwa (@mejja_kirwa) March 4, 2020

Done deal Victor Wanyama joins Thiery Henry's Montreal Impact @Milele_FM #AlexNaJalas



All the best Big Vic at your new club @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/jDWNjQN2qA — Vincent Voiyoh (@vincentvoiyoh) March 4, 2020

After Victor Wanyama exit from EPL Mbwana Samatta is the only Kenyan and East Africa player in EPL pic.twitter.com/ibBcsz77S7 — Bruins Novert (@_photogrammer) March 4, 2020

Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama Moves To Major League Soccer Side Montreal Impact From Tottenham 💥



Here Are Some Of His Memories At Spurs 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽



pic.twitter.com/5QBTjFi5gM@K24Tv @VictorWanyama #K24Sport — Shon Osimbo - Kasyula (@ShonOsimbo) March 3, 2020