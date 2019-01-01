Aston Villa winger Trezeguet breaks Premier League duck against Liverpool

The Egypt international has ended his 12-game drought in England with a first-half strike at Villa Park

Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan has scored his first Premier League goal as Aston Villa took a 1-0 lead against Liverpool.

Trezeguet, who is making his 10th league appearance since his summer move from Kasimpasa, volleyed home a John McGinn's free-kick in the 21st minute to break the deadlock at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old will be aiming to lead Dean Smith's men to end Liverpool's 10-match unbeaten run in the English top-flight this campaign.

The strike makes Trezeguet the first Egyptian to score for Aston Villa in a Premier League fixture.

32 - Trezeguet is the first Egyptian player to score a @premierleague goal for Aston Villa, meaning players from 32 different nations have now scored in the competition for the Villans (excluding own goals). Shock. #AVLLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

In the process, he becomes the eighth Egyptian to find the net in the PremierLeague after Amr Zaki, Ahmed El Mohamady, Mido, Ahmed Hegazi, Ramadan Sobhi, Hossam Ghaly and Mohamed Salah.

The Villa Park outfit currently sit in the 15th spot in the league table, 17 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's squad, who are at the summit.