Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV in the UK and US and India.

Aston Villa take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Villa Park.

The hosts will be upbeat about their chances as Arsenal have lost two of their last three visits to Villa Park and also head into this fixture on the back of a defeat to Manchester City. They surrendered their top spot to City after losing at the Emirates Stadium and will be eager to get back to the pole position with a win over Unai Emery's men.

The Gunners will like to score early as nine of Aston Villa's 34 Premier League goals conceded this season have come in the opening 15 minutes of games, both a league-high total and percentage (26%). Moreover, they have conceded seven goals in their last two games which needs to be addressed before they take on a free-scoring Arsenal.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30 pm GMT / 7:30 am ET / 6:00 pm IST Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on NBC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, & Telemundo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcasted on BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate while it can be live-streamed on the BT Sport app and BTSport.com.

The match can be watched live on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO. nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App. UK BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport app and BTSport.com India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Hotstar

Aston Villa squad and team news

Jed Steer and Diego Carlos are out of action due to injuries. However, Bertrand Traore is again available after recovering from his knee injury.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Young. Midfielders Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey. Forwards Watkins, Duran, Traore, Buendia, Countinho, Bailey.

Arsenal squad and team news

The Gunners will miss Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith Rowe due to injuries.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner. Defenders Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira. Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Saka.