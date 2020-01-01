Aston Villa raid Barcelona for teenage forward Louie Barry

Aston Villa have confirmed they've completed the signing of young England forward Louie Barry from Barcelona.

Academy manager Mark Harrison told Villa TV: "It (Barry's signing) sends a powerful message about the ambition of this football club.

“We’re delighted - Louie is a local person and his family are all Villa fans, as is Louie.

"He is still a very young man but as he’s developed, he’s always been one player that you always recognise as having outstanding attributes. He’s got a fantastic mentality, he’s desperate to do well for this football club.

"He’s really driven, he’s got great family support, but in terms of what he can achieve, we firmly believe that he can be an outstanding number nine for this football club."

Indiana Vassilev, Cameron Archer and Jacob Ramsey have all made their first-team debuts for Villa in the 2019-20 campaign and Harrison thinks there's a clear pathway at the club that will help them attract top young talent.

He added: "It’s a significant thing that we’ve done but we have to get the programmes right and the pathways right for these players. We’ve laid down the foundations now.

"What it does show (the Academy players representing the first team) is that with the right attitude and application, what can be achieved in a short space of time."

