Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Aston Villa will fancy themselves to start the 2021-22 season with a bang, as two of their opening three fixtures pit them against newly-promoted sides.
In between facing Watford and Brentford, the Villans also take on Newcastle, who struggled throughout the previous campaign.
One of the most tricky-looking periods comes towards the end of the year, when Dean Smith's side must navigate clashes against Man City, Leicester then Liverpool.
The season run-in, often crucial for sides outside of the 'top six', includes ostensibly favourable match-ups against Norwich, Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Their final match of the season, however, pits them against Man City once again.
Of course, there will be no West Midlands derby after West Brom were relegated, but will Villa fans care? Probably not.
Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Aston Villa
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Newcastle United
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brentford
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Everton
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Manchester United v Aston Villa
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Aston Villa
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v West Ham United
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brighton
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
|30/11/2021
|19:45
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Norwich City v Aston Villa
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Burnley
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Aston Villa
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Aston Villa
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester United
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Aston Villa
|08/02/2022
|19:45
|Aston Villa v Leeds United
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Watford
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Aston Villa
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Southampton
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Aston Villa
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Arsenal
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Norwich City
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Aston Villa
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Manchester City v Aston Villa