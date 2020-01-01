Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Dean Smith's Villans will be out to build on things this season as they attempt to put last season's near-miss behind them

Aston Villa avoided relegation in dramatic fashion during the 2019-20 campaign and will be hoping that consolidating a standing among the Premier League elite proves a little easier this time around.

Dean Smith’s side took their battle to beat the drop down to the final day last season, with the securing of a 17th-place finish sparking scenes of wild celebration for the West Midlands outfit.

Once a staple part of the top-flight calendar, the Villans are determined to re-establish themselves and start setting their sights a little higher than merely avoiding a trapdoor that leads back to the Championship.

They had been due to start the new season with the most testing of trips to Manchester City, but that game is already having to be rearranged due to the Blues' involvement in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Smith's team will instead kick off at home to Sheffield United, with four of their opening six games due to be staged at Villa Park.

Local rivals Wolves and West Brom will be faced in December, with Crystal Palace paying a visit to the West Midlands on Boxing Day.

A tricky end to the season is due to see the Villans take on Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, meaning that safety may need to be secured long before the final sprint towards the finishing post.

Check out the full Aston Villa fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season below.

Aston Villa Premier League 2020-21 fixtures