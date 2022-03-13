Assist for Morocco’s Hakimi as Neymar and Mbappe help PSG outshine Bordeaux

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi registered an assist as PSG defeated Bordeaux 3-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Hakimi’s assist for Neymar helped the home side double their lead in the 52nd minute after Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

Georginio Wijnaldum was the one who helped the Frenchman with the assist as the deadlock was broken.

The third goal for PSG, who were recently eliminated from the Champions League, was scored by Leandro Paredes a minute after the hour mark.

Paredes was the only PSG player who was yellow-carded in the 39th minute, as Bordeaux’s Jusha Guilavogui and Remi Oudin were cautioned in the 40th minute and in the added minute of the first half, respectively.

Senegal’s left-back Abdou-Lakhad Diallo was introduced in the 84th minute for Nuno Mendes as PSG made their first change. Thilo Kehrer replaced Hakimi as Julian Draxler came on for Wijnaldum when PSG made the final changes in the 88th minute.

On Bordeaux’s side, Cameroon’s Jean Onana came off for Danylo Ignatenko, while Sekou Mara replaced Elis Martinez in the changes made in the 68th minute.

A minute later, the away side made another change with Ghana’s Gideon Mensah taking Oudin’s place. Senegal attacker M'Baye Niang was thrown into action in the 80th minute when Ui-jo Hwang was withdrawn.

Yacine Adli came off as Javairo Dilrosun got involved following a substitution made in the 81st minute.

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye was an unused substitute when his teammates picked up a point that moved them to 65 points after 28 games.