Assan Ceesay: Serie A newbies US Lecce announce Gambia forward from FC Zurich

The 28-year-old forward arrives at the promoted side after agreeing to sign a two-year contract

US Lecce have reinforced their squad with the arrival of forward Assan Ceesay ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

The newly-promoted side have confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old Gambian player, on a two-year contract.

In a brief statement on their official website, Lecce said: “Presented in the press room by the head of the Technical Area, Pantaleo Corvino, and by the Sports Director Stefano Trinchera, is our new arrival at Lecce, Assan Ceesay.”

Prior to joining Lecce, Ceesay was attached to Swiss outfit Zurich, who had loaned him out to VfL Osnabruck of 2. Bundesliga in Germany. In the last campaign, he managed 11 appearances for Osnabruck and scored one goal.

At Zurich, he managed a total of 99 appearances and scored 26 goals. He made his debut for the Gambia on March 23, 2018, during a friendly against the Central African Republic which ended in a 1-1 draw at Independence Stadium in Baku.

He has gone ahead to make 26 appearances for the Scorpions and scored 13 goals. He joins a side, that earned promotion to Serie A last season alongside Cremonese.

Lecce’s best Serie A finish is the ninth place obtained in the 1988-89 season. The club is 27th in the Serie A all-time table and is the second club from Apulia regarding appearances in the first two tiers of Italian football, with 16 Serie A seasons and 29 Serie B seasons.

They won Serie B titles in 2022 and 2010, a Coppa Italia Serie C in 1975, an Anglo-Italian Cup Semiprofessionals in 1976, and play their home fixtures at Stadio Via del Mare, which has a capacity of 31,533 spectators.

Lecce will kickoff the season with a home game against Inter Milan on August 14 and then travel to face Sassuolo in their second fixture at Stadio Citta del Tricolore on August 21.