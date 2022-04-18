Asike reflects on Tusker FC success before IF Karlstad Fotboll move

New IF Karlstad Fotboll defender Eugene Asike has revealed guiding Tusker FC to the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League title is his most memorable moment with the club.

The centre-back served the Nairobi-based charges for six years in two different stints before leaving for the Swedish second-tier where he has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The bulky defender has further explained what he has learned while with the 12-time league champions.

I have learned to have a winning mentality

"I have had a good time at Tusker FC over the last six years. There have been ups and downs but looking back, the good memories overwhelm the bad memories," Asike said as quoted by the club's website.

"I have had a good time at the club and developed as a player. Being given the captaincy also gave me more responsibilities and I want to say thank you to the entire Tusker family.

"Looking back, 2016 was a good year because we won the double, but for me, last season was the best for me. Leading the team to the title as a captain and also being named the defender of the year was the highlight of my time here at Tusker.

"I have learned to have a winning mentality in everything. This is a winning team and in every game, we have to win and don’t settle for less. I have gained that mentality not just on the field but also in my life outside football. I have to win in everything."

Best time for new challenge

The former Sofapaka player has further revealed his main agenda will be to help his new team get promotion to the Swedish top-tier, as well as insisting he is ripe for the new challenge after taking part in several elite African competitions.

"Being here has given me the opportunity to play and improve. Playing in the Champions League and Confederation Cup have also made me better and I believe that is where I was spotted," Asike continued.

"I have been on trials here and there but I believe this is the best time for me to accept a new challenge, go there and do my best

"I am moving to Sweden to play for Karlstad and I have signed a one and a half year contract. Their ambition is to move up to the top tier and I want to go there and give my best. The work has already begun for me."

IF Karlstad are currently 12th on the Ettan table with two points from the three league matches they have played this season so far.