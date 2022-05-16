Ashantigold SC have been fined and demoted to the Division Two League after they were found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020-21 Ghana Premier League fixture against Inter Allies FC.

The club has been found guilty by a disciplinary committee headed by chairman Osei Kwadwo Adow that was appointed by the Ghana Football Association to investigate the alleged match-fixing claims.

“Ashantigold SC will be demoted to Division Two League after being found guilty of match manipulation in their fixture against Inter Allies FC,” read part of the statement released by Ghana FA on Monday.

“The decision takes effect from the 2022-23 league season. Officials of the club and players, who participated in the above-mentioned match have also been sanctioned by the disciplinary committee.”

There were several reports within the local and international football space that the matchday 34 fixture at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on July 17 2021, which Ashantigold won 7-0, had been fixed to fulfil a correct score of five goals to one in their favour.



A video extract of the match circulated on various social media platforms showed a player of Inter Allies scoring two own goals and also showed a lacklustre attitude of players on the field of play.

According to the disciplinary committee, the GFA Compliance & Integrity Office together with the GFA Prosecutors investigated the matter and in accordance with Article 34(5) of the GFA Premier League Regulations wanted charges against the two clubs and referred Ashantigold to the Disciplinary Committee.

The committee further explained the sanctions meted on Ashantigold: “That at the end of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

“That a fine of GHc100,000.00 is imposed on Ashantigold in accordance with Article 6(1)(c) and Article 6(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

“The President of Ashantigold Kwaku Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 120 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

“That a fine of One hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc100,000) is imposed on Dr. Kwaku Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”

The statement continued: “That the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 96 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”



Meanwhile, the committee has also banned Ashantigold head coach Thomas Duah for 24 months alongside the team manager Aidoo Gee Ahmed.

“That the Head Coach of Ashantigold Thomas Duah is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 24 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019,” added the statement.

“That the Team Manager of Ashantigold Aidoo Gee Ahmed is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of 24 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.”

Also affected are eight players from the team, who have been banned for 24 months. The players are Stephen Owusu Banahene, Dacosta Ampem, Frank Akoto, Agyemang Isaac Opoku, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame, and Solomon Afriyie.

The committee also banned five other players for 30 months after they failed to appear before them. They are Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai, Paul De Vries Asare, and Nana Kwasi Darling.

The committee’s statement concluded: “That all above-mentioned sanctions shall commence from the 2022-23 League season and this decision shall be communicated to Fifa to be given international application in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code and Fifa Disciplinary Code considering that a number of players are now playing in clubs outside the jurisdiction of the Ghana Football Association.”