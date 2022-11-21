Asensio details Real Madrid future plans amid links to Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool

Marco Asensio has distanced himself from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United with a statement on his future plans at Real Madrid.

Spain international running down deal

Move to England speculated on

Intends to agree fresh terms in Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international forward is into the final year of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and will drop into the free agent pool next summer if no fresh terms are agreed. The 26-year-old has, however, suggested that an extended stay with La Liga heavyweights will be agreed, meaning that Premier League giants will need to turn their attention elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asensio has told Radio Marca: “Do I want to renew? Hopefully it can happen and I’ll be very happy at Real Madrid for many years, hopefully everything will work out so I can stay for 10 more years. There is talk that I am changing Real Madrid’s mind. But I have always tried to give the best that I have within me, and then later on people will be know about it. The one who decides, too, is the club, it does not only depend on me. After the World Cup, we’ll both make a decision.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio joined Real Madrid from Real Mallorca in 2014 and has taken in 250 appearances for the Blancos, with 52 goals recorded while collecting three La Liga titles and the same number of Champions League crowns.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? For now, Asensio is focused on Spain’s bid for global glory at the 2022 World Cup finals, with La Roja set to open their campaign in Qatar against Costa Rica on Wednesday.