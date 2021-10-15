Asante Kotoko ace Gama makes bold claim in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama Dos Santos considers himself the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

The 29-year-old playmaker has been a sensation in the West Africans’ top flight since joining the Porcupine Warriors ahead of last season.

In his first term, he made 28 league outings, scoring on four occasions and providing a handful of assists.

“We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players. [Augustine] Boakye from Wafa, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good,” Ghana told Joy Sports.

“We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Gladson Awako], [Ismail Abdul0 Ganiyu and [Salifu] Mudasiru of Kotoko.

“We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose 3 or 5 or 10 options because you have more than that.”

Gama made his Kotoko and Ghana Premier League debut as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw with Medeama last December.

He made his first start in a 2-0 triumph over Liberty Professionals, capping a fine day at the office with an assist.

“Tough games? We have a lot. There were great games against Wafa, the two games against Hearts were very tough,” said the Brazilian.

“In Ghana there are no easy matches because all the teams come to beat Kotoko 100 per cent. So this makes all matches more difficult for us, but we could have done better in some of them.”

Gama joined Kotoko as a free agent in October last year, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Article continues below

In his first season, the former Brazil U17 and U20 man missed out on the Premier League title as Kotoko finished second on the table behind arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

He became the third Brazilian to sign for Kotoko since 2005, following in the footsteps of Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

The 29-year-old has previously played in his homeland and in Sweden when he was on the books of Jonkopings Sodra, his last club before deciding to continue his career in the Ghana Premier League.