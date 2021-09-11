AS Arta Solar 7 vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will begin their Caf Champions League campaign with an away game against AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the preliminary round at El Hadj Hassan Gouled Stadium on Saturday.
The Brewers will be making a comeback to the continental scene after five years in the cold after dethroning four-time champions Gor Mahia in the just-concluded FKF Premier League.
Tusker secured the title on the final day of the season after beating Bidco United 2-1 to finish three points ahead of second-placed KCB and earn a ticket to the Caf competition.
|Game
|Arta Solar 7 vs Tusker
|Date
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Time
|17:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Arta Solar 7 squad
|Goalkeepers
|Sulait Luyima and Nouman Abdourahman Mohame.
|Defenders
|Fouad Moussa Robleh, Daoud Wais, Yabe Siad Isman, Moussa Fahmi, Mohamed Omar Arab, Sodiq Siraj, Moussa Saad Salah, and Mohamed Mogbel Ahmed.
|Midfielders
|Alex Song, Ahmed Saad Moumin, Said Mohamed Hassan, Ahmed Mohamed Aden, and Khalid Osman Elmi.
|Forwards
|Gabriel Dadzie, Samuel Akinbinu, Doualeh Mahamoud Elabeh, Mokhtar Mahdi Hassan, Moktar Hared Miguil, Liban Abdi Barkad, Aboubaker Nour Moumin, and Mourad Mohamed Omar.
Arta Solar enjoyed a successful campaign last season as they won the league and also the domestic cup and they will strive to get a convincing win in the home game.
Probable XI for Arta Solar 7: Luyima, Robleh, Fahmi, Ahmed, Hassan, Song, Elmi, Dadzie, Elabeh, Moumin, Omar.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
Tusker have reinforced their squad heading into the fixture with 10 new players making the traveling squad of 19 players to Djibouti.
Coach Robert Matano has, however, cautioned his players not to focus on ex-Arsenal and Cameroon midfielder Alex Song, who is the captain of the side.
"Our focus is not on Song and I have even instructed my players to stop thinking about him [Song]. If all players focus on marking him, then they will use other players in their squad and beat us," Matano said.
"We should collectively put our effort into winning the game."
On facing Arta Solar, Matano said: “I don’t know them [Arta Solar 7], neither have I witnessed them play. We will just assess the game in the first few minutes, but we also have a tactical plan to approach it.”
Tusker will likely parade some of their new signings among them defender Charles Momanyi, Dan Sakari, Kalos Kirenge, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Muchiri, Njuguna.
Match Preview
Tusker are making a comeback to the continental scene since 2017 when they lost in the preliminary round after being eliminated by Port-Louis of Mauritius 3-2 on aggregate.
It was Port Louis, who managed to pick up a vital 1-1 draw from the first leg meeting at Kasarani Stadium and returned home to beat the Brewers 2-1 and thus advance to the next stage.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides and Tusker will hope to get a convincing result to take back to Kenya for the return leg set for September 18.
The winner from the two-legged fixture will face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round slated for October.