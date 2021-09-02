Arteta 'very pleased' with Arsenal's transfer business as he talks up £16m Tomiyasu's versatility

The Gunners head coach has expressed his gratitude towards the club for making a "big effort" to recruit fresh blood

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he's "very pleased" with Arsenal's transfer business over the summer while talking up £16 million ($22m) signing Takehiro Tomiyasu's versatility.

Arsenal invested £145 million ($200m) in new players in the last transfer window, more than any other club in the Premier League, with Arteta reinforcing his squad with young talent as he continues to oversee a long-term project at Emirates Stadium.

Tomiyasu, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares all arrived on permanent deals, and the Gunners boss is delighted with the financial backing he has received from the club.

Arsenal also cleared out plenty of deadwood, with Joe Willock and Willian moving to Newcastle and Corinthians respectively and the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and William Saliba heading back out on loan.

Arteta has told the club's official website of his satisfaction after the closure of the summer market: "It was a really complicated market. We had a lot of things to do, I think we had 16 or 17 transactions in total, which is a lot.

Pressed on whether they deliberately targeted younger players with experience in Europe's major leagues, the Spaniard added: "Yes, different experiences, some had experience in the league, so abroad, and some have been coached in other ways, but they are players we have followed for a long time that we knew could fit in the model we are trying to implement at the club. So we are pleased."

Arteta added on how he plans to integrate the new signings: "Again, it is 16/17 changes to the squad - it is a lot. You have to blend them all together, some of them haven't even trained with us yet because they have still to come in the next week or so.

"As quick as possible. We have a good group, they will help them to adapt as quick as possible and get them to work with us and see when we can integrate all together."

Tomiyasu was the last man through the Emirates entrance before the transfer deadline, with the Gunners reportedly seeing off competition from arch-rivals Tottenham to sign the 22-year-old from Bologna.

Arteta says Tomiyasu had been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and he is confident that the Japan international will add a new dimension to his defensive ranks.

"Again, we followed him for a while. We needed a full back who could be very versatile, can play as a centre back, can play in a back three, Tomi has this capacity," he said.

"He is 22 years old but he has some really good experience in Serie A and at international level and with the qualities we are looking for."

Arsenal have started their latest campaign with three defeats, including a 5-0 rout at the hands of Manchester City last time out, but Arteta will hope they can get back on track when they play host to newly-promoted Norwich City on September 11.

