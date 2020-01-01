Arteta open to signings as Arsenal boss confirms Chambers surgery for 'significant' knee injury

Having struggled to keep things tight at the back for some time, the Englishman being sidelined has added to the club's defensive woes

Calum Chambers is having surgery this afternoon on the ‘significant’ knee injury he sustained in Arsenal’s recent defeat against Chelsea.

And whilst stopping short of confirming that his defender will be out for at least the remainder of the season, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted that the injury will change Arsenal’s transfer plans this month.

Chambers joins Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin on the sidelines and his absence raises the likelihood of another centre-back arriving during the January transfer window, although Arteta hinted that just like this time last year, limited finances will make doing business difficult.

“Obviously we had a bad injury with Calum a few days ago that is going to change our plans at the back,” said the Spaniard. “We are going to try and be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team. That’s for sure and that’s our obligation and we’re going to be working on that.

“My obligation is to give my opinion on the things that we can improve. But the reality at the moment is we are not going to be able to do much.

“I am more concerned to get people back from injures than the signings and to try and improve the players that I have here. If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve what we have, let’s do it.”

Arsenal have a long standing interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and held talks over a possible deal for the 21-year-old in the summer.

The France Under-21 international has just 18 months left on his deal in Germany and there have been suggestions Leipzig could be open to letting him leave this month.

He is still valued at around £45 million ($59m), however, which would make any move to north London unlikely.

Arsenal meanwhile hope to learn more about the extent of Chambers’ injury by the end of Thursday following his surgery in London.

It is expected that the 24-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Chelsea, an injury which would certainly rule him out until at least the start of next season.

“We will know more after he comes back from theatre,” said Arteta.

“Obviously it is a significant injury. We will see what the doctor says once he’s gone in there, but it’s not looking good.”