Arteta needs to do more for Arsenal – Victor Ezeji

The Spanish tactician guided the Gunners to FA Cup glory at the weekend, but investment is now necessary, according to the ex-Nigeria striker

Mikel Arteta needs to do more in a bid to appease Arsenal fans, according to former Enyimba and Nigeria forward Victor Ezeji, who has urged the Gunners to invest heavily this summer.

The Spaniard - who was a player for the North Londoners between 2011 and 2016, lifted his first trophy just seven months into his managerial career as Arsenal got the better of Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to give them their 14th cup crown, which is a record in the competition’s history.

However, Ezeji believes the Spaniard needs to step it up again if he's to return Arsenal to the top.

“He inherited players that might not be his wish, but I think we should give him another season to see what he can really bring to the table because he has done so well with the Arsenal team considering the position they were when he took over and where he has taken them to,” Ezeji told Goal.

“The problem is they were not consistent but I think overall he has done well."

“Now he has to bring in players he can really trust, that can work with him and give him the desired results," the former Enyimba star concluded. "Arteta needs to do more because Arsenal fans are yearning for more.”

Arteta’s managerial career began as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and under the former Barcelona boss, the Citizens won a total of seven titles which included two Premier League, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Arteta then arrived as Arsenal manager after Unai Emery was sacked in late November 2019 following a string of uninspiring results.

The 38-year-old managed to steady the ship with the Gunners going on an eight-game unbeaten run shortly after his arrival which put them in contention for the top four. However, some uninspiring results after the league restarted saw them fall back and ultimately finish eighth.

Beyond Aubameyang who ended the campaign with 29 goals in 44 competitive matches, other key players for Arteta included Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe, although he's still yet to get the best out of some of the club's most high-profile players.

Saka excelled at left-back in Kieran Tierney’s absence and had a hand in 15 goals (four goals, 11 assists) while the latter is the club’s record signing following a £72 million move from Lille last summer. He played 42 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists.