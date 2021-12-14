‘Arteta hasn’t been fair to Aubameyang’ – Haibeh slams Arsenal boss

Mikel Arteta is showing that he is in charge of Arsenal, but has not been fair to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh.

The North Londoner made this pronouncement on Tuesday, stating that the decision was taken because the Gabon international breached club discipline.

Prior to the latest development, Aubameyang was dropped from the Gunners side that silenced West Ham United 3-0 on December 11.

Although some agreed with Arteta’s punitive stance, the Ocean Stars’ leading figure has a contrary opinion – claiming the former Borussia Dortmund star should have been chastised in another way.

“Aubameyang took over as captain in November 2019 and he is by far the best player that Arsenal has. His form has dropped dramatically after he signed the new deal,” Haibeh told GOAL.

“However, it’s difficult when your captain is struggling to lead the team, the best interest for the team could have been supporting their captain and not stripping him off the captaincy.

“This will cause crisis in the dressing room because this is the second time that the club is stripping off captaincy from a player.

“Granit Xhaka was stripped off his captaincy after reacting angrily towards supporters when he was sent off.

“You can’t keep stripping off captaincy from players there must an alternative way of doing things within the club.

“Of course, players are expected to work to the rules and standards set. Nonetheless, the club must also respect their players especially captains and not punish them harshly.

“Aubameyang is a brilliant striker that deserves to play in the Champions League regularly. Ever since [Mesut] Ozil left, the team hasn’t been the same.

“When you are a striker you would like to have top playmakers in your team. Aubameyang is suffering because the team failed to replace Ozil.

“Arteta is showing that he is in charge, to in all honesty he hasn’t been fair to Aubameyang.”

Meanwhile, Arteta disclosed that he will not be rushing into appointing a permanent successor to the African as there are a number of issues to mull over.

"Well, we have the leadership group and we think that we have different players that are nominated to be captain in the last game it was Laca and we have Granit as well who has been captain so we will follow that,” he said per GOAL.

"Obviously, it is a really unpleasant situation and it is not the moment to make any rash decision.

"That leadership group is really strong, it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and then with the club in a really clear and strong way.

"We are going to continue like that and that is one of the decisions that we made, to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and try and get the right feedback all the time and build that trust and the strong culture around the club. It is working really well so we will continue to do that."