The attacker was released to the French outfit on a season-long loan deal and some supporters are not happy with the move

Nicolas Pepe was unveiled by Ligue 1 side Nice on Thursday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided the Ivory Coast international does not fit into his plans for the 2022/23 campaign.

The winger has struggled for consistency since joining the Gunners who paid Lille £72m ($85m) for his signature just three years ago.

This season, the 27-year-old has not played for Arsenal, who have started their Premier League campaign on a high. They are the only team with maximum points from three matches meaning they are on top of the table.

Whether Arteta might consider including Pepe in his plans in the future is anyone's guess but fans have reacted differently in a post by GOAL after the attacker was presented to the fans by the Eaglets.

"[Pepe] doesn't look happy because he knows Arsenal are going to win the league and he won't be there to experience it," a fan by the name Tha Pelo opined.

However, Joseph Ekwe was there to remind him that the season is still young with his reply: "Keep dreaming after only three games."

There are those who believe the loan exit is an advantage for the Ivorian and they went on to challenge him to give the best and return to the team.

"I already miss you Pepe but working hard and doing well, come back and prove Arsenal fans right," Abdulwaheed Ayedun challenged the winger.

"Wishing you the best of luck Pepe; take full advantage of this loan like [Folarin] Balogun and [Nuno] Tavarez are presently doing in France and you are already familiar with French football," Akinbami Bolaji encouraged the former Lille man.

Diya Peter Oyeyemi felt Arteta did the right thing to let the player leave since, just like Alex Iwobi, he did not take advantage of the platform provided for him to grow.

"Arsenal gave him all the opportunity in the world to impress but it was a one-off thing with him just like Alex Iwobi; good luck anyway cos you still remain our player partially," he wrote.

The statement did not go down well with Makinwa Olakunle who believes the problem lies with the manager.

"Arteta is the problem, he cannot manage established footballers, because he does not have a stellar career like them. He destroys their confidence. The list is endless; [Mesut] Ozil, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, Iwobi. Pepe should leave and not come back again. He is not a flop, It's just Arteta's thing."

Pepe scored 16 goals in 80 Premier League matches for Arsenal and provided nine assists in the process.